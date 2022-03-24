Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $10.46

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $10.21. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 892 shares trading hands.

NIU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $761.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

