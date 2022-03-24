Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Trading Down 3.3%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC)’s share price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.78. 9,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 562,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,289,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. AR Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

