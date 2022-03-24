Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 481 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

NYSE AVB opened at $241.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.32 and a 200 day moving average of $238.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.24 and a twelve month high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

