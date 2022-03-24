Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 3,070 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 30,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.74 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.