Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 705 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $182.72 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.10.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.