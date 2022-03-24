Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,684 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CDW by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CDW by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,063,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $174.53 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.53 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

