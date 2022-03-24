Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 15,719 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,780 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,719 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

