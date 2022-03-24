Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,913,329 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,913,329 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Hexcel worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,240,000 after buying an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,887,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after buying an additional 226,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,791,000 after buying an additional 87,640 shares during the last quarter.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of HXL opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 303.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

