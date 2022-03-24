Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,363 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.02.

PPG opened at $128.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.