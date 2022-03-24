NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($62.64) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.86 ($47.10).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €28.68 ($31.52) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €25.80 ($28.35) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($54.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $913.81 million and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.27.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

