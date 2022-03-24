North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.94

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.94 and traded as high as C$19.53. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$19.33, with a volume of 64,919 shares changing hands.

NOA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.94. The firm has a market cap of C$538.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.73%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$435,858.09. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at C$435,858.09. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,431,551.57.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

