Northern Empire Resources (CVE:NM) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Northern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:NM – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.25. 66,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 220,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.
The firm has a market cap of C$83.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25.
Northern Empire Resources Company Profile (CVE:NM)
