Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.71. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 79,257 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$55.33 million and a PE ratio of -28.40.

Northern Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 106693 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

