Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.63.

Get Nova alerts:

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,996. Nova has a 52-week low of $80.02 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Nova had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nova will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 565.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Nova worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nova (Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.