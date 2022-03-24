Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NUE opened at $147.14 on Thursday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.08.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 701,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,131,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

