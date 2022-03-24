Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Up 6%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 3,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 208,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

