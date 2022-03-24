OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given New €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from €33.00 ($36.26) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. OCI has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

