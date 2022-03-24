Oddz Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Oddz has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $285,943.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.51 or 0.07040641 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,955.75 or 0.99995009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00044350 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

