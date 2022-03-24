Olaplex Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:OLPX) Lock-Up Period To End on March 29th

Olaplex’s (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 29th. Olaplex had issued 73,700,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,547,700,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of Olaplex’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLPX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.
Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.60.
In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $10,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
About Olaplex (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olaplex (OLPX)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.