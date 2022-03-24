Olaplex Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:OLPX) Lock-Up Period To End on March 29th

Olaplex’s (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 29th. Olaplex had issued 73,700,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $1,547,700,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of Olaplex’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLPX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Olaplex has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLPX. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $700,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $429,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $2,656,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter valued at $10,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

