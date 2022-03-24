OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down to $13.42

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.01. OLO shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 420 shares trading hands.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.91.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

