Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 1,763,423 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oragenics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oragenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

