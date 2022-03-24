OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of OraSure Technologies worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $506.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSUR. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

