Orgel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $24,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 262,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,642. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.97.

