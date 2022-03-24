Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OUTKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

