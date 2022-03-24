Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Down 3.9%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.09 and last traded at $47.11. Approximately 5,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,753,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.