Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Shares of NYSE:OWLT opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. Owlet has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of ($2.50) million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owlet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owlet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owlet by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 59,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owlet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

