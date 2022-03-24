Oxford Biomedica’s (OXB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.64) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.77% from the company’s current price.
LON OXB traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 681 ($8.97). The company had a trading volume of 60,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,490. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.98 million and a PE ratio of 30.81. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of GBX 577.43 ($7.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,678 ($22.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 779.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,166.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
Oxford Biomedica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.