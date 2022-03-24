Oxford Biomedica’s (OXB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.64) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.77% from the company’s current price.

LON OXB traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching GBX 681 ($8.97). The company had a trading volume of 60,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,490. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.98 million and a PE ratio of 30.81. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of GBX 577.43 ($7.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,678 ($22.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 779.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,166.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

