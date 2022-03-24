Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded up $8.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.16. 41,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,559. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.48.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $15,889,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.