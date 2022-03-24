Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-9.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.245-1.285 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 214,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,559. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.48.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $914,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

