Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Kristen Marie Williams Sells 7,253 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 7,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $527,075.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,050 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $137,391.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 10 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Kristen Marie Williams sold 200 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $13,082.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40.

Shares of PCRX opened at $74.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.74. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $75.77.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

