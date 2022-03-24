PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $53.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

PD traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.92. 44,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,610 shares of company stock worth $7,279,169 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 456,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $50,259,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after buying an additional 807,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

