Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $173,753.92 and $239,543.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

