Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.68 and last traded at $16.73. 924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,647,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,611,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

