Parallel Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,989,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 87,819 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 199,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.19) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 590 ($7.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $496.67.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

