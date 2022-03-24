Parallel Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 211.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of VALE opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

