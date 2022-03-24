Parallel Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Position in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Evans Bancorp worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth $236,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

EVBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

