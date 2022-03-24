Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
DTE stock opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $106.80 and a 1 year high of $128.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.32.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.
DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTE Energy (DTE)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.