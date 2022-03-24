Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,743 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Nucor by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $147.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.14.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

