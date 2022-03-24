Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,016 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 198,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,016 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

