PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PARK24 stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. PARK24 has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.
PARK24 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PARK24 (PKCOY)
