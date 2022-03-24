PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PARK24 stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. PARK24 has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

Get PARK24 alerts:

PARK24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PARK24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARK24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.