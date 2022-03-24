Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) CEO Purchases $31,500.00 in Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PASG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.91. 172,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,360. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $157.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.68. Passage Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $19.84.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth $20,428,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 373,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

