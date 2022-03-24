Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “

NYSE:PAX opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. Patria Investments has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $878.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of -0.74.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 52.03%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,201 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000.

