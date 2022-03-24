Patrick D. Walsh Buys 5,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a market cap of $384.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.68.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ANIP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
