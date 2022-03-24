Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after buying an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Paychex by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Paychex by 2.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,394,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,298,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $126.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,329. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.16.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.