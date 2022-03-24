Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 4,000 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.1% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $554.02. 1,546,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $516.51 and its 200-day moving average is $508.66. The company has a market cap of $245.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $336.83 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

