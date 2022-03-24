Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $2.14 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

Shares of NVDA traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $256.34. The stock had a trading volume of 50,086,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,886,793. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $640.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

