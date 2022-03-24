PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $4,125.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00102118 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.