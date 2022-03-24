Performant Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Performant Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFMT. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performant Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of -0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 115,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,697.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $48,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,334,053 shares of company stock worth $2,762,642 and have sold 351,594 shares worth $784,891. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

