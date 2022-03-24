Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.00

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.51), with a volume of 517487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.42).

PDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of £231.10 million and a PE ratio of 1.44.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

