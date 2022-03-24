Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Reduced by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,234,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $296.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

